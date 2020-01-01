Akpom: Middlesbrough sign Nigerian and former Arsenal forward

The Nigerian striker has completed his switch to the Riverside Stadium outfit after successful medicals with the side

Championship side Middlesbrough have announced the signing of Chuba Akpom from Greek Super League club PAOK Thessaloniki.

The 24-year-old completed his move to the Boro on Saturday for an undisclosed fee after successful medicals with the side.

Akpom thus became the fourth summer signing for the Riverside Stadium outfit following the arrival of Egypt international Sam Morsy, Marcus Bettinelli, and Grant Hall.

More teams

The forward will also link up with the Democratic Republic of the Congo striker Britt Assombalonga at the club.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock has expressed his delight with the signing of the Nigerian forward, whom he has scouted for a long time.

"I'm delighted to finally have got him. He's been my number one choice. I've wanted him for a long time. I'd like to give a big thanks to Neil Bausor for getting it done,” Warnock told the club website.

"I told him what we were doing at the club and right from day one, he wanted to come, and I'm delighted."

Ready to work 💪🏾 🙏🏾

Thanks for all the welcome messages ♥️ #UTB @Boro 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/onfFZhx8JQ — Chuba Akpom (@cakpom) September 19, 2020

Akpom started his career with Premier League club Arsenal at the age of six and was promoted to the senior team in 2013.

The forward only featured for the Gunners four times in the English top-flight as he spent most of his time on loan, featuring for Brentford, Coventry City, Nottingham Forest, Hull City, Brighton & Hove Albion and Sint-Truiden.

Akpom left the Emirates Stadium permanently in the summer of 2018 to team up with PAOK and impressed during his time with the club.

He featured in more than 50 games for the Grek club, helping them to win the Super League and Cup titles.

The forward has played for England at youth levels but has revealed his desire to switch his allegiance to the Nigeria national team.

Akpom could make his debut for Middlesbrough when they face Queens Park Rangers on September 26.