Akpom in action as Diedhiou brace and assist inspire Bristol City past Middlesbrough

The Nigerian forward and the Senegal international featured prominently for their respective clubs at Riverside Stadium

Chuba Akpom was on parade while Famara Diedhiou scored and provided an assist as Bristol City secured a 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough in Tuesday’s Championship game.

Akpom was handed his 26th appearance in the encounter since teaming up with Boro from PAOK Salonika last summer and gave a good account of himself, although his effort was not enough to save his side from defeat.

Diedhiou delivered an eye-catching performance at Riverside Stadium to help Nigel Pearson’s men clinch their 13th win of the season.

Bristol hit the ground running with Diedhiou opening the scoring in the 22nd minute with a fine header after receiving a timely pass from Adam Nagy.

Middlesbrough were forced to make a change in the 23rd minute, introducing Nigerian forward Akpom into the game after Ashley Fletcher suffered an injury.

Moments after the half-hour mark, Senegal international, Diedhiou, completed his brace with a well-taken strike after he was set up by Nahki Wells.

With few minutes left before the half-time break, Diedhiou played Wells through on goal and the forward swiftly tucked home his effort.

Dael Fry then found the back of the net in the 80th minute but his strike ended as a mere consolation goal for Middlesbrough.

Bristol City, thus, ended their six-game losing run, having last won a match against Huddersfield Town on January 26.

Akpom made effort to try and help Neil Warnock’s men avoid defeat, making 18 touches on the ball and firing one shot.

Diedhiou featured for 73 minutes before he was replaced by Antoine Semenyo while the Democratic Republic of the Congo international Britt Assombalonga was brought on for Duncan Watmore in the 67th minute.

Neeskens Kebano played for 67 minutes before making way for George Saville while Marc Bola featured for 77 minutes but could not help Boro to continue in the winning ways.

With the result, Bristol moved to the 12th spot on the Championship table after gathering 42 points from 32 games.

Middlesbrough, meanwhile, dropped to the eighth spot after their inability to add to their existing 46 points.

Akpom will hope to help Boro bounce back from the loss when they square off against Cardiff City in their next league game on Saturday while Bristol will face Swansea City.