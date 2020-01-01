Akono: Azam FC sell striker to Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia

The ‘Icer Cream Makers’ have confirmed the exit of the striker, who joined them at the start of the 2020-21 season

Azam FC have confirmed they have reached an agreement to sell their striker Alain Thierry Akono Akono to Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia.

The Cameroonian arrived at the Chamazi-based giants on August 24 from AS Fortuna du Mfou.

The club has confirmed his exit on their social media pages by stating: “Azam we have reached an agreement with Negeri Sembilan of Malaysia, to sell our player Cameroon, Alain Thierry Akono Akono.

"Akono joined Azam early this season as he came from Cameroon's Fortuna club for a two-year contract and becomes the third player to be sold by Azam this season.

“The club has sold Novatus Dismas who emerged in Israel, followed Shaaban Chilunda who was sold in Morocco. We are so thankful for his service in our club and we wish him all the best in his new journey wherever he goes.”

The exit of the burly striker comes just hours after Azam coach George Lwandamina claimed he will have to sign a few players in the mini-transfer window if the team is to remain among the title contenders.

The Chamazi-based giants started the season on a high, managing to win seven straight matches from the opening fixture and were leading the log for most of the early stages before they lost to Mwadui FC.

After the defeat, they moved to fire Romanian coach Aristica Cioaba and went for the services of the much-travelled Lwandamina, who has so far overseen two matches, both ending in 2-2 draws - against Namungo FC and Ruvu Shooting

“There is nothing I will promise at the moment about the signing of new players but I will sit down with the directors of the club to find out what I will do during this transfer period,” Lwandamina said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“Every day there is a lot of competition which also contributes to the league being tough and good, and the Tanzanian league is now getting bigger as people are being reached with information wherever they are unlike in the past.

“So we must be actively involved to make sure we beef up the areas I feel need improvement; it will all depend with the club bosses but we need to improve a few areas if we are to remain in title contention.”

Against Ruvu Shooting at the Chamazi complex, the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ took a deserved lead in the 34th minute when striker Ayoub Lwanga headed home from a corner kick but Emmanuel Martin levelled matters for Ruvu in the 53rd minute.

Azam regained the lead in the 60th minute when Mudathir Yahya powered home from close range but the goal was not enough to end their bad run as Fully Zullu Maganga ensured Ruvu got a point from the tie in the 70th minute.

The draw left them in third spot on 28 points while Yanga SC, who beat Dodoma Jiji 3-1 on Sunday, are top with 37 points from 16 matches and champions Simba SC, who edged out KMC 1-0 on Thursday, are second with 32 points from 14 matches.