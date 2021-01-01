Akaba inspires Soyaux's victory with first French D1 Arkema goal

The Cameroonian was a standout performer as her late effort steered her side to a win in their latest top-light outing

Henriette Akaba scored her first goal for Soyaux as they secured a 1-0 win against Fleury 91 in Sunday's French D1 Arkema encounter.

The Cameroon international had arrived at the French outfit from Belarusian side Minsk on a one-year deal in February 2021.

Following a short spell with Minsk, where she made nine appearances in all competitions, including in the Champions League, scoring three goals, she moved to France in February.

Akaba came with huge experience, having previously played in Russia's Energy Voronezh, Thailand's Bangkokthonburi, Turkey's Atasehir and Besiktas before recently Belarus' Minsk.

Despite starting just once, the 28-year-old could find the back of the net in her first three appearances but she was brought on from the bench for her fourth and proved her worth in front of goal.

Article continues below

On the heels of five games without of win, Laurent Mortel's side could not find a breakthrough until Akaba replaced Kimberley Cazeau in the 76th minute and grabbed the winner at the death.

Akaba only featured for the final 14 minutes of the game but has finally broken her duck for her new side and the six-time African Women's Cup of Nations participant will hope to build on her performance.

With the win, Soyaux moved four points clear of the relegation places and will seek to guarantee their top-flight status when they face off with Montpellier on May 21.