Ajayi's West Bromwich Albion promoted to Premier League despite QPR draw

The Super Eagles centre-back will be playing in the English top-flight next season after helping the Baggies finish second in the second division

Semi Ajayi has helped West Bromwich Albion gain promotion to the Premier League despite playing out a 2-2 draw against QPR in their final Championship fixture of the season.

Ajayi produced a solid defensive performance while DR Congo-born Grady Diangana starred for the Baggies with a goal and an assist in the fixture.

Ryan Manning opened the scoring at the Hawthorns in the 34th minute but Diangana ensured both teams went into the break level, thanks to his 44th-minute goal.

Four minutes after the restart, the DR Congolese assisted Callum Robinson to put West Brom ahead but the lead was short-lived as Nigerian descent Eberechi Eze found the back of the net for QPR just after the hour-mark.

Ajayi played from start to finish for Bilic's men while Egypt's Ahmed Hegazi was an unused substitute.

The Nigeria international made himself a key player for the Baggies in his debut campaign, making 43 Championship appearances with five goals to his name.

SING IT LADS!!! 🎉🎉🎉

Eze played the entire 90 minutes for the visitors, and he ended the season with 14 league goals and eight assists while Nigeria-born Bright Osayi-Samuel returned to Mark Warburton's starting XI after missing Saturday's seven-goal thriller against Millwall due to ongoing transfer negotiations with a Belgian club.

Osayi-Samuel played for 79 minutes as QPR ended their 2019-20 league season in the 14th spot with 58 points after 46 games.

West Brom, meanwhile, sealed the final automatic promotion slot with 83 points after their closest rivals Brentford were stunned at home by Barnsley.

⬆️⬆️⬆️



How good does it feel to be back in the @premierleague 🙌

They join Leeds United in securing Premier League football next season while Brentford, Fulham, Cardiff City and Swansea City will battle it out for the last promotion ticket via play-offs.