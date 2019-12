Ajax eliminated from Champions League after Valencia defeat

The Dutch club, who were so close to the final last year, drop into the Europa League, finishing third in a close group

Last season’s semi-finalists Ajax have been eliminated from this year’s edition of the Champions League after going down 1-0 to Valencia in Group H.

The Dutch giants fell to third place as a result and will drop into the Europa League, along with a host of other big names in Europe.

In the other game in the group Chelsea saw off Lille 2-1 to ensure safe passage into the knockout stages.



