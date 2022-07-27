Ajax boss Schreuder 'not afraid' of losing Man Utd transfer target Antony

The Dutch champions hope to keep their star player but the coach admits he cannot be certain that the winger will stay in Amsterdam

Ajax coach Alfred Schreuder says he is not worried about losing star winger Antony to Manchester United this summer. The Premier League side are trying to sign the Brazil international from the Eredivisie champions, who are determined to hold on to him.

Ajax do not need to cash in on the 22-year-old, having already received big money by selling Lisandro Martinez to United, as well as Sebastien Haller to Borussia Dortmund, Ryan Gravenberch to Bayern Munich and Nicolas Tagliafico to Lyon.

What did Schreuder say about Antony's future?

Schreuder does not expect Antony to follow his former team-mates out the door at the Johan Cruijff ArenA this summer, but admits he cannot guarantee he will stay put.

Quizzed on the Brazilian's future after Ajax's 3-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk, Schreuder told Voetbal International: "I am not afraid of anything. We know that we have very good players and we assume that the selection stays together. You never know for sure."

Will Antony join Man Utd?

United have been working on the signing of Antony throughout the summer transfer window.

The ex-Sao Paulo player's agent travelled to Europe at the end of last season to conduct talks with the Old Trafford club with the aim of finalising a move to England.

While Antony is keen to join up with ex-Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at United, the Dutch club are eager to hold onto him for at least one more year.

GOAL understands Ajax would be willing to part ways with Antony for a fee of around €80 million (£68m/$82m), but United are not prepared to go higher than €60m (£51m/$61m).

Antony, who has scored 22 goals in 78 appearances since moving to Amsterdam, still has three years left on his contract with the Eredivisie side.