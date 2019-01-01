Ajara Nchout: Valerenga striker the heroine as Cameroon beat Cote d'Ivoire

The Norway-based star continued from where she left before the break as her effort saw the Indomitable Lionesses through

Ajara Nchout netted the winner for Cameroon as they overcame Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 in a fourth round, second leg encounter of the 2020 African Women's Olympic Qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Valerenga striker had scored in two legs against the Democratic Republic of Congo, inspiring the Indomitable Lionesses into the fourth round with a 3-2 aggregate win.

After Rebecca Amon cancelled Charlène Meyong's opener, the 26-year-old's late effort from the spot helped the Central Africans see off the Ivorians in Yaounde after a 0-0 first-leg draw in Abidjan.

Despite the visitors enjoying a bright start, it was the hosts that secured the lead in the 28th minute after Nchout set up Charlene Meyong to break the deadlock at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.

However, Clementine Toure's team fought back and deservedly found a leveller through Amon two minutes into the second half.

The Ivorians were destined to reach their maiden final round stage but ruined their own dreams as they conceded a penalty in the 84th minute, gifting Nchout the match-winner from the spot.

The winning goal was the third for the Norway-based forward in nine matches of the 2020 Caf Women's Olympic qualifying series.

Following their win, Cameroon will battle 2019 Cosafa Women's Cup runners-up Zambia for the only automatic spot for Toyko 2020.