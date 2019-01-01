Ajara Nchout helps Valerenga to first-ever Uefa Women's Champions League qualification

The Cameroonian helped Monica Knudsen's side finish as the league's runners-up and secure a maiden continental ticket

Ajara Nchout helped Valerenga to a second-place finish in the Toppserien and earned their first-ever Women's Champions League ticket after a 2-0 win over Augustine Ejangue's Arna-Bjornar.

About three weeks ago, the Cameroon international scored a hat-trick as Valerenga thrashed Ejangue's Arna 4-1 to reach the Norwegian Women's Cup for a second final in three years.

Before the international break, Ajara Nchout and Valerenga's Champions League qualification hopes were left hanging in the balance after a 1-1 draw against Rasheedat Ajibade's Avaldsnes.

The Puskas Award nominee provided an assist and scored the winner as the Indomitable Lionesses subdued Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 to qualify for the final round of the 2020 African Olympic Qualifiers.

And heading into the final game of the season, Valerenga needed a win to seal their maiden qualification ticket for the European competition next season as the runners-up in the Toppserien.

Knowing rivals Klepp's win at Fart could shatter their dreams, Rikke Madsen fired the visitors in front 15 minutes into the match before Marie Markussen scored eight minutes later to seal the win.

Nchout, who played for 92 minutes, came close twice but could not increase her tally as she has registered 14 goals in 23 matches in all competitions in her debut season for Valerenga.

On the other hand, Nigeria's Ngozi Ebere was an unused substitute, while Cameroon's Ejangue was in action for 82 minutes before she was replaced by Tora Ose.

The result means Valerenga finished second with 46 points from 22 games - the highest position for Monica Knudsen's side since gaining promotion to the Norwegian top-flight in 2012.

It's not over yet for Nchout as her Valerenga side will shift focus on the Norwegian Women's Cup final against league champions Lillestrom at Telenor Arena on November 2.