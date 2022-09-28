Ahmed Musa: Nigeria captain undergoes successful surgery after Sivasspor injury

Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has confirmed he has undergone successful surgery to repair his left arm and will return to action with Sivasspor soon.

WHAT HAPPENED? The 29-year-old picked up an injury while featuring for Sivasspor in a 2-1 Turkish Super Lig defeat against Ankaragucu at Eryaman Stadyumu on September 18.

Musa started in the game but lasted 19 minutes after he fractured his left arm and was replaced by Clinton N'jie.

WHAT DID MUSA SAY? The former Leicester City winger, who joined Sivasspor from Fatih Karagumruk, has taken to his Instagram page to assure fans he has undergone successful surgery and will return to action soon.

He wrote: "I just want to express my heartfelt appreciation to Allah for a successful surgery on my left arm. As we all know, no surgery is too minor so I am grateful for the competent doctors assigned to me for a job well done.

"Also to you all, for your messages, prayers and words of encouragement. I hope to be back on the field soon stronger and absolutely better. Thanks everyone. ❤️👏 @sivasspor."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The injury saw him miss Nigeria's friendly matches against Algeria B and the Algeria senior team during the September international break.

The Super Eagles played the B side drawing 2-2 and four days later, they suffered a 2-1 defeat against the senior side at Miloud Hadefi Olympic Complex.

WHAT NEXT FOR MUSA? The injury means Musa will miss Sivasspor's next top-flight assignment against Hatayspor at Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadı on October 2.

However, he will likely recover and be available when coach Jose Peseiro names the Nigeria squad for their friendly against Portugal on November 17.