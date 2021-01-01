Aheebwa hails 'big opportunity and an honour to play for Uganda'

The Cranes are in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and Togo at the African Nations Championship

Striker Brian Aheebwa is hoping his good club scoring form will continue for Uganda during the African Nations Championship (Chan) competition to be held in Cameroon.

The 22-year-old has been in good form for his team KCCA FC in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

He has managed to score seven goals in five matches he has played. He also scored a hat-trick in the Caf Confederation Cup, during the 3-1 second-leg win over AS Kigali a week ago.

The forward states it is an honour to represent his country and is hoping to have a good run in the continental competition.

"First things first, I am thankful to God that I have had a good run at club level," Aheebwa said as quoted by Football256.

"It gives me extra confidence as a player and I hope for the same with the national team. This is a big opportunity and honour for me to play for the national team and this is a challenge I have been waiting for."

In the biennial competition, Uganda are in Group C alongside defending champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and Togo.

Their first assignment will be on Monday, January 18 against Uganda. Four days later, they will be playing Rwanda's Amavubi before finishing up with Togo on January 26.

The Cranes have never made it out of the Group stage of the competition.

Final Uganda squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukwago Charles (KCCA FC), Mutakubwa Joel (Kyetume FC), Alionzi Legason Nafian (URA FC), Ikara Tom (Police C)

Defenders: Hassan Muhamud (Police FC), Kayondo Abdu Aziizi (Vipers SC), Mujuzi Mustafa (Kyetume FC), Ssenjobe Eric (Police FC), Iguma Denis (KCCA FC), Willa Paul (Vipers SC), Lwaliwa Halid (Vipers SC), Mbowa Paul Patrick (URA FC)

Midfielders: Mawejje Tonny (Police FC), Kagimu Shafik Kuchi (URA FC), Anukani Bright (KCCA FC), Kyeyune Saidi (URA FC), Byaruhanga Bobosi (Vipers SC), Watambala Abdu Karim (Vipers SC)

Forwards: Ojera Joackim (URA FC), Brian Aheebwa (KCCA FC), Ocen Ben (Police FC), Viane Ssekajugo (Wakiso Giants FC), Orit Ibrahim (Vipers SC), Muhammad Shaban (Vipers SC), Karisa Milton (Vipers SC).