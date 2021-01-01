Aguero's embarrassing Panenka penalty miss adds to Man City's poor spot-kick record

The Argentine failed to take advantage of his opportunity, instead spooning the ball straight at the grateful Edouard Mendy

Manchester City may be cruising to the Premier League title, but Pep Guardiola's men could do with working on their penalties.

Sergio Aguero made a hash of his Panenka effort on Saturday, spooning the kick straight into the arms of Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

It was a surprising slip from the usually unerring Argentine, but it was in keeping with a torrid season for the Premier League leaders from 12 yards out and contributed to a 2-1 defeat that prevented City from claiming the title.

Panenka pain

Aguero's Panenka nightmare was the fourth penalty City have missed in the 2020-21 Premier League season.

As well as Aguero, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling have all fluffed their lines from the spot, with City surprisingly wasteful when presented with an opportunity from 12 yards out.

4 - Manchester City have failed to score more penalties than any other side in the Premier League this season. They're the first side to miss 4+ penalties in consecutive Premier League campaigns since Tottenham Hotspur in 1993-94/1994-95. Bewildered. #MCICHE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 8, 2021

No other side has missed more spot-kicks than the leaders this season - and they were similarly poor last season too.

In 2019-20, Guardiola's charges missed five penalties, with Aguero, Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus and Sterling twice failing to find the net from the spot.

Indeed, City are the first team to miss four or more penalties in consecutive campaigns in Premier League history.

The bigger picture

Luckily for City, their struggles from the spot have had little effect on what has been a brilliant season across the board.

Despite the 2-1 defeat to Chelsea on Saturday, Guardiola's side could still win the Premier League title on Sunday, if Manchester United slip up against Aston Villa.

Indeed, City are already Carabao Cup champions after dispatching Tottenham in the final, and also have a shot at their very first Champions League crown.

Chelsea, who have already beaten them in the FA Cup this season, lie in wait in the final of the European competition in Istanbul on May 29.

