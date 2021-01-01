Aguero to Arsenal rumours leave former Gunners defender Winterburn with 'big worry' over Man City striker

The former full-back can appreciate why the Argentine would be wanted in north London but has questioned whether a deal is right for all parties

Arsenal are reported to be one of the clubs keeping a close eye on Sergio Aguero's situation , as the Manchester City striker prepares to hit free agency, but Nigel Winterburn is not convinced that Emirates Stadium would be the right fit.

Mikel Arteta would likely welcome the opportunity to bring a proven Premier League goalscorer onto his books if the 32-year-old opened himself up to a move to north London.

Several other landing spots are being mooted, though, and there remain question marks over Aguero's fitness and whether his presence would block the progression path of home-grown youngsters.

What has been said?

Former Gunners defender Winterburn told FreeSuperTips of the Aguero to Arsenal rumours: "Listen, I have no problem with age with players and he's proven quality. But over the last season and a half, he's had a lot of injuries. And that would be my big one worry and it also would depend on how you want to play.

"You can’t doubt his quality of what we've seen. Within the Premier League, it would be a free transfer, but then the wages. Are you going to get that money back? And then a lot of people were saying, but then are you stopping the progression of other players?

"There's been a lot of debate with [Eddie] Nketiah, who was in and around the team at the start of the season, but we haven't seen a lot. Is he going to be good enough?

"I think there's so much going on at Arsenal in terms of securing players' futures and moving on the players that you don't think are going to fit into it. I think it's going to be a massive turning point for Arsenal for next season and where they go.

"Will they even be regarded as a top-six team anymore? That's quite frightening for me to think about."

Why Arsenal would want Aguero

Despite his fitness issues and lack of game time in 2020-21, Aguero remains one of the finest strikers to ever grace the Premier League.

He is City's all-time leading goalscorer, with the target found on 257 occasions through 385 appearances - with 181 of those efforts coming in the English top flight.

Arsenal would be foolish to overlook such pedigree if an opportunity emerged to acquire it, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looking off the pace this season and questions being asked of Alexandre Lacazette's future.

Arteta has worked with Aguero before, when assistant to Pep Guardiola at City, and has seen the South American superstar urged to consider a switch to the Emirates.

Ex-Gunners and Blues defender Gael Clichy told Stadium Astro : “I think Arsenal is a good fit, in terms of style of play. They play nice football and they create opportunities, but I really doubt he would go there."

A move to Spain is considered to be the most likely option for Aguero, with it being suggested that he could be paired with fellow countryman Lionel Messi at Barcelona if the six-time Ballon d'Or winner commits to a new contract at Camp Nou.

