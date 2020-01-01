'Destiny wanted me to score it' - Aguero on the goal which made him Manchester City's record scorer

The striker netted his 177th strike for the Premier League club in November 2017, and he recalled the game while commentating on a replay

Sergio Aguero has recalled the goal which made him Manchester City's top scorer of all time, saying that "destiny" can claim an assist in his strike against Napoli in the Champions League.

Aguero bagged his 177th goal in City colours in a 4-2 victory in Naples on November 1, 2017, to break Eric Brooks' 79-year-old club record.

His goal, in the 69th minute of the match, put City 3-2 ahead in Italy and proved to be the winner, although Aguero benefitted from a lucky deflection after team mate Leroy Sane slipped over, before tucking the ball away in his trademark deadly manner.

Aguero provided guest commentary on the match in a replay shown on the Manchester City website, and talked viewers through how he wrote his name into the club record books.

He said: “I knew that by scoring one goal I would become the club’s all-time goal-scorer. The atmosphere was great, Napoli supporters were pushing really hard and it was beautiful, but at the same time I knew that the game was going to be tough. Obviously, I didn’t know I was going to score, but I tried until I got it.

“Napoli came close to scoring a third but Ederson saved it and then we scored on the counter attack.

“When Leroy got the ball I thought ‘ciao!’, but then he fell down, and the ball just came to me, and that was beautiful! I had very clear idea that I wanted to put the ball in the bottom corner, just inside the post.

“The goal was beautiful; I just had broken the record. That was a fantastic night.

“Destiny wanted me to score it. If you watch it again, Leroy falls down and the ball could have gone to Kevin or anywhere else, but it came to me. I was happy because of the goal and it was a nice one too!"

City's win that night was enough to earn their place in the Champions League knockout stages, however, their run was ended in the quarter-finals by Liverpool in 2017-18 - with Aguero, having won every other major trophy available, still waiting to win the biggest continental prize for the Manchester club.