Aguero shrugs off knee injury worry after helping Man City to Carabao Cup glory

The Argentine scored as the Blues swept to a third straight title but limped off towards the end, later insisting it was a minor injury

Sergio Aguero has downplayed any injury concerns after he limped out of Manchester City’s Carabao Cup final win over Aston Villa.

Aguero scored the opening goal of the final after 20 minutes, with a typically predatory finish from Phil Foden’s headed cross, with the midfielder later named man of the match.

A header from Rodri gave City a 2-0 lead before Mbwana Samatta earned the Villans a lifeline, but the Blues held on to win the trophy for the third straight season.

Aguero’s injury could have put a dampener on the occasion but the Argentina international said it was a minor knock.

"I'm OK, just a kick on my knee, I'm fine," he told Sky Sports after the game.

"The goal, for me, it's important when the team is winning, so I am so happy for the goal but I am happy because we are winning the cup.”

Villa’s goal followed an error from John Stones and City’s failure to add to their tally in the second half led to some tense moments at the end of the match, when Claudio Bravo made a brilliant late save to keep City’s lead from a Bjorn Engels header.

Rodri admitted his team had made it hard on themselves, but was delighted to add the Carabao Cup to the Community Shield he’s already won in his first season in England.

"I think they score because of our mistake,” the Spaniard said.

“At the end, we suffered a little bit but I think we have enough chances to score more goals, but we are happy for the team. It's the second title for us so we are very happy.

"We know they are a really tough team because they are really tall and strong, so we knew we could never give up. Happy for the team because it's tough being here.”

City are unlikely to add a third consecutive Premier League title to their trophy cabinet as they are 22 points behind Liverpool, but can add to their haul in two more knockout competitions.

They face Sheffield Wednesday in the fifth round of the FA Cup and are heavy favourites to beat the Championship side.

They also hold a 2-1 lead over Real Madrid in their Champions League round-of-16 tie after a historic result in the Santiago Bernabeu last week.