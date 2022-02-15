'I played horrible!' - Aguero reveals why Bayern Munich decided against signing him
Sergio Aguero has revealed that Bayern Munich were interested in signing him as a youngster, but that ultimately they ended up signing a rival team's player because he played so poorly in front of the German team's scouts.
Aguero burst onto the scene as a teenager in Argentina, having worked his way through the ranks at Independiente and eventually garnering interest from Europe's elite.
He would eventually sign for Atletico Madrid as his first club outside of South America of course, but things could have been different had he played better when Bayern's recruitment team watched him in person.
What was said?
Taking part in a question and answer session on Twitter, an old front page of Argentine publication Ole was put to the former striker, with the story seemingly making out that Bayern were on the verge of signing him.
Explaining what happened, Aguero said: “They told me what happened with that story. Someone from Bayern came to see me play against Estudiantes. I played horrible that day and they ended up falling in love with Jose Sosa.
“They bought Sosa.”
Favourite goal in La Liga?
Aguero will surely be best remembered for his '93:20' goal against Queen's Park Rangers, a strike that won Manchester City the Premier League ahead of fierce rivals Manchester United.
However, despite having spent five successful years at Atletico Madrid, the Argentine said his favourite goal in La Liga came during his short stint at Barcelona before having to retire due to a heart condition.
On his most special strike in Spain's top tier, Aguero said: “I'll say the last goal I scored against Real Madrid, because I didn't know that later I'd have to retire. It will always be special... even though we lost!”