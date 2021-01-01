Aguero 'ready' to face PSG as Man City striker says problematic knee feels 'so good'

The Argentine striker was back among the goals in a Premier League clash with Crystal Palace and wants to keep his place in Europe

Sergio Aguero has declared himself "ready" to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, with the Manchester City striker saying his knee feels "so good" after recent injury struggles.

The Argentina international, who is set to leave the Etihad Stadium as a free agent in the summer , has endured a difficult 2020-21 campaign, with fitness issues holding him back.

He was returned to Pep Guardiola's starting XI as the Blues boss shuffled his pack against Crystal Palace and got 90 minutes and another goal under his belt ahead of City playing host to PSG in the second leg of a heavyweight semi-final showdown on Tuesday.

What has been said?

Asked by BT Sport whether he would be able to start that fixture, Aguero said: "Always I’m ready.

"I’m feeling good, my knee is so good. I just wait for the opportunity to play, like today.

"If I don’t play it doesn’t matter. I want to be with the team-mates. Of course every player wants to play, but we’ll see."

How many appearances has Aguero made this season?

The South American striker, who is City's all-time leading goalscorer has been restricted to just 16 outings across all competitions this season.

He has started just six Premier League games, and completed only two of those.

On getting back into the groove, Aguero added: "Finally I could play, I’m so happy.

"It was a long time that I hadn’t played 90 minutes. The goal was good because maybe we can win the Premier League.

"We wait for tomorrow. Every game is difficult, but we wait for tomorrow. Of course if Liverpool win it’s better."

The bigger picture

Having seen off Palace 2-0, City are now within touching distance of reclaiming the Premier League title.

If Liverpool overcome Manchester United on Sunday, then the crown will be heading back to the Etihad Stadium.

The Blues will get across that line at some stage regardless of what happens at Old Trafford, with Aguero set to claim a fifth winners' medal.

He has also helped City to FA Cup and League Cup glory, with the Champions League still up for grabs this term, and is set to be immortalised in statue form.

Article continues below

On receiving that honour, Aguero said: "When the club told me about that I told them I don’t want anything.

"I prefer to wait until the end. If the club want to do something, then thank you."

Further reading