Agent reveals Orlando Pirates' progress in pursuit of Cameroon forward Marou

Football agent Mike Makaab has given an update on the developments of Orlando Pirates’ pursuit of Cameroon international striker Souaibou Marou.

Pirates are reportedly after Marou

The striker was at the 2022 Fifa World Cup with Cameroon

His agent comments on developments

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers are in the market for an attacker after being found wanting in front of goal during the ongoing Premier Soccer League campaign. Their search for a striker has taken them to Cameroon where they have identified 22-year-old Souaibou Marou as a possible signing.

The highly-rated Cotonsport player has been targeted by the Soweto giants who are keen to fix their strikeforce. However, Makaab says talks for securing the signature of Marou are “still quite a way off” as the player has also attracted interest from Germany and France.

WHAT MAKAAB SAID: “We’re busy working on that at the moment and still quite a way off, but we’re working on it and as I’ve said to you so many times in football, nothing is cast in stone, nothing can be guaranteed until the player is registered to the football club,” said Makaab on Gagasi FM as per iDiski Times.

“We’re hoping that we can revitalise the interest in the player by Orlando Pirates. But as I said, we’re a long way off at the moment.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Targeting a player who went to the 2022 Fifa World Cup paints a picture of good scouting by Pirates. This is a striker who was the top goalscorer in the Cameroon Elite One League last season.

Admired by Cameroon coach Rigobert Song, Marou’s profile is attractive and he is reportedly on the radar of clubs from France and Germany. That gives Pirates stiff competition in their pursuit of the striker and they could be forced to table a huge offer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MAROU: Marou will be hoping to secure a move abroad during the current January transfer window.

If he fails to move now, he could face Mamelodi Sundowns in the Caf Champions League Group B in which Cotonsport will be involved.