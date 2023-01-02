Ageing Aubameyang was not the answer at Arsenal and will never be at Chelsea - Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will not solve the problems facing Chelsea in the Premier League.

Auba came from the bench against Nottingham Forest

He has managed four starts from eight matches in the league

Redknapp believes Auba is getting old and cannot help Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old Aubameyang has struggled to nail down a starting role since moving to the Blues from Barcelona at the start of the current campaign.

In their Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Sunday, the former Arsenal captain came on for Mason Mount in the 73rd minute and missed one late chance as Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw.

According to the 49-year-old Redknapp, who featured for Bournemouth, Southampton, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea's scoring form died when Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner left the Stamford Bridge outfit and Aubameyang is not the answer.

WHAT DID HE SAY? "He wasn’t the answer at Arsenal so he’s not going to be the answer now at Chelsea," Redknapp told Sky Sports during the post-match discussion as quoted by Metro.

"He’s getting older now. He’s not the player that he was. They’re trying to get [Christopher] Nkunku, that’s the player they’re after, whether they are going to get him I’m not sure."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aubameyang scored 92 goals in 163 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions before leaving to sign for the Catalans, where he managed a total of 13 goals, including 11 in La Liga.

However, at Chelsea in the Premier League, his goals seem to have dried up as he has only managed to score one from eight appearances. From Chelsea's 16 league matches played so far, he has started in four of those and came on as a substitute on four occasions.

WHAT NEXT FOR AUBAMEYANG? He will hope for manager Graham Potter to hand him a starting role against Manchester City at Stamford Bridge on Thursday.