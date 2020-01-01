African Football HQ Podcast: Episode One

Goal are delighted to introduce the first episode of our weekly African football podcast

To celebrate the return of Premier League football following the coronavirus suspension, Goal Africa are excited to introduce our latest venture: African Football HQ, a weekly podcast exploring the remarkable world of African football.

In association with the guys at African Football HQ, we’ll be tackling the big questions in the African game, keeping up to date with the continent’s top stars in Europe’s major leagues, and profiling some of the stars of the future.

Each week, we’ll run down the top headlines involving African players around the world—keeping you up to date with your favourite heroes—and also preview the stand-out fixtures over the coming seven days.

More teams

We’re looking to welcome guests aplenty—players, legends, coaches, pundits and fans alike—and will also be reviewing some of the in-depth topics explored by Goal Africa’s editorial team on site during the week.

In episode one, ahead of the return of the Premier League, African Football HQ will look ahead to the first round of fixtures and preview what’s in store for some of the continent’s big names.

On Wednesday, Mbwana Samatta and Trezeguet will relaunch Aston Villa’s battle against relegation when they face high-flying Sheffield United, before Arsenal and Manchester City collide in the evening’s second kick-off.

Can Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspire the Gunners to an unlikely triumph, or will Riyad Mahrez and the Citizens return to action with a win?

Arsenal’s transfer dealings also come under the microscope, as the pod ask what the future holds and assesses the rumours linking Atletico Madrid powerhouse Thomas Partey with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

Are rumours that the Ghana FA are keen to convince Eddie Nketiah to commit to the Black Stars true?

We also assess the chances of Africa’s biggest Premier League stars ahead of this season’s Golden Boot race, asking whether Auba can overhaul Jamie Vardy to top spot.

Could one of the league’s other big name players also be in with a shout? Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane will both certainly be keen to retain the Golden Boot they shared last season.

Article continues below

The pod debate whether Salah or Riyad Mahrez has made the biggest impact in the top flight, and we also ask whether either man can already be considered a Premier League great.

Finally, we examine the unlikely transfer rumour linking Bournemouth’s Ryan Fraser with a move to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Will the Scotland international really be gracing the PSL when his Cherries contract comes to an end?