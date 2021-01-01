African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Onyekuru closing in on Galatasaray return

West Ham offered Zambia star Daka

West Ham United have been offered the chance to sign RB Salzburg striker Patson Daka as a replacement for Sebastien Haller, who left for Ajax last week.

The Mirror claims the Zambia star, who has scored 10 goals in 14 games this season, is keen on a move to the Premier League.

David Moyes has only Michail Antonio as the leading no. 9 in his team and might be interested in a move for the 22-year-old, who was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur in September.

Onyekuru closing in on Galatasaray return

Henry Onyekuru could be on his way back to Istanbul this week.

Turkish outlets reported that Galatasaray have reached an agreement with Monaco to sign the Nigeria winger on a six-month loan deal with the option to buy.

Onyekuru has struggled to break into Niko Kovac's team with just four appearances in Ligue 1 this season, which dates back to September.

His return to the Turk Telekom Stadium would be his third stint with the Lions, having previously played with them for the entire 2018-19 and the second half of the 2019-20 season.

Saint-Etienne reach agreement for Zamalek star

Saint-Etienne have reached an agreement with Zamalek for the signing of Mostafa Mohamed, according to Foot Mercato.

The Greens have reportedly beaten Galatasaray, Sporting Braga and Rayo Vallecano to secure a move for the Egypt international, who scored the most goals in the Caf Champions League last season (9 goals).

Sarr on West Ham’s radar

West Ham United are ready to submit a £30million bid for Watford forward Ismaila Sarr, according to the Sun.

After seeing an offer of around £25 million from Crystal Palace rejected last year, the Hammers are prepared to better the previous bids and sign the Senegal international, who contributed four goals and two assists in the Championship this term.

Imbula leaves Nantes after trial

Former Stoke City midfielder Gianelli Imbula has left Ligue 1 club Nantes after spending the last days of December on trial, reports Foot Mercato.

The DR Congolese has been without a club since he departed Russian Premier League outfit Sochi last summer and he also trained with his former club Guingamp between October and December, with the hopes of securing a contract.

Imbula spent two seasons at Stoke City in the Premier League where he scored two goals in 26 matches.