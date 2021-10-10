African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Newcastle United make Napoli's Koulibaly top target

Newcastle make Koulibaly top target

Newcastle United are planning to make a move for Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly as their first marquee signing, according to Football Insider.

The Premier League club are set to go all out in the next transfer market after the completion of a £300 million Saudi Arabia-led takeover.

The Magpies now have one of the richest owners in the Premier League but they are 19th on the league table with just three points from seven matches.

Sako on the verge of completing England return

Former Crystal Palace forward Bakary Sako is closing in on a free transfer to the EFL Championship after enduring 15 months without competitive football.

According to the Sun, the next destination is a secret as the club wants the Mali international to train before tying him to a contract.

Sako last played in Cypriot top-flight with Pafos in 2020 after he left Crystal Palace in the summer of 2019.

Spurs to raid Metz again for Traore

Tottenham Hotspur are getting ready to raid Metz again for the signing of Mali U23 star Boubacar Traore, reports the Sun.

Spurs want Traore in their ranks, almost two months after they captured Senegal’s Pape Matar Sarr from the Ligue 1 club.

The 20-year-old has made eight Ligue 1 appearances so far this season, which include one start.

Romanian club turn down coach Yaya Toure

Romanian top-flight club Sepsi Sf. Gheorghe have rejected the chance of making former Barcelona and Manchester City star Yaya Toure their new manager.

The Sun reports that Toure offered himself for the coaching job but Sepsi are said to be keen on signing an experienced manager.

The African legend is currently assistant manager at Russian Akhmat Grozny and he recently offered himself to help Barcelona amid their poor run of results.

Sadiq on Spurs radar as Kane replacement

Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring the progress of Nigeria striker Umar Sadiq in the Spanish second division, according to Fichajes.

The 24-year-old is the leading scorer in the league with six goals after eight matches and his brilliance has powered Almeria to the top of the table.

Sadiq is reported to have a release clause of about €60 million but Almeria will be interested in selling him for €30m.

Inter Milan sign Cameroon's Nchout

Inter Milan have announced the signing of Indomitable Lionesses forward Ajara Nchout on a short-term deal that runs till June 2022.

The Cameroon star who played for Atletico Madrid Femenino earlier this season, will hope to rediscover her goalscoring form in Rita Guarino's side.

Nkoulou joins Watford for free

Nicolas Nkoulou has joined Premier League club Watford as a free agent until the end of the 2021-22 season.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since he left Torino at the end of last campaign.

Nkunku attracting interest from European giants

Chelsea, Manchester City and Real Madrid are among the clubs following RB Leizpig star Christopher Nkunku following his fine start to the season, reports Foot Mercato.

The Congolese descent has scored nine goals in all competitions so far this campaign, including four goals in two Champions League games.

The 23-year-old moved to Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and he has been tipped to receive offers next summer with his current deal expected to run out in 2024.