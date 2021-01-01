African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Guinea’s Ilaix wants Barcelona buy-out clause below €150m

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Guinea’s Ilaix wants Barca clause below €150m

Guinea-born Ilaix Moriba wants to be in control of his future and he does not want Barcelona to increase his buy-out clause above €150 million, reports ESPN.

The 18-year-old currently has a €100m buy-out clause in a deal that will expire in 2022 and the Spanish giants want him to renew his terms after his recent exploits in the first-team.

Ilaix was said to be the highest-paid player in the history of the Barcelona Academy after he renewed his last contract in 2019 before his friend and teammate Ansu Fati landed a bigger deal which came with a €400m release clause in 2020.

Liverpool considering Mbemba deal

Liverpool have set their sights on Porto defender Chancel Mbemba following his impressive performance in Tuesday’s Champions League game against Juventus.

TMW claims the Reds have made enquiries about the DR Congo international but they face competition from Napoli as they aim to bring him back to England.

Mbemba is reportedly valued at around €15 million and he spent three seasons at Newcastle United before he moved to Portugal in 2018.

Man Utd in talks with Bailly over new deal

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed talks with Eric Bailly over a new contract.

The Ivorian centre-back moved to Old Trafford from Villarreal in 2016 and he was handed a two-year deal in January 2020 which will run out next year.

“Yeah, we have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer said.

“Eric is keeping fitter for longer and you can see his performances as well. I have been very happy with him.

"His playing style has made him miss too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here. He is getting more and more robust. He is one we are talking to.”

Chelsea & Arsenal chase Inter’s Hakimi

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to battle for the signing of Inter Milan full-back Achraf Hakimi this summer, according to the Telegraph.

The report claims the current financial uncertainty surrounding Antonio Conte's side could force them to sell their key players, including the former Real Madrid defender.

Hakimi is enjoying a fine debut campaign in Italy and he has contributed six goals with five assists for Inter Milan across all competitions so far.