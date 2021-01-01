African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Germany to fight England for Nigerian descent Musiala

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Germany and England to fight for Nigeria's Musiala

Germany coach Joachim Low and national director Oliver Bierhoff are set to hold talks with Bayern Munich youngster Jamal Musiala over his international future, according to Sport 1 .

Musiala, born to a Nigerian father and a German mother in Stuttgart, has represented both England and Germany at youth levels but Low is ready to challenge Three Lions coach Gareth Southgate in convincing the 17-year-old to opt for Die Mannschaft .

Musiala has played 14 matches in the Bundesliga this season and he has three goals to his name already.

Gueye to stay at PSG

Idrissa Gueye is not expected to leave PSG this month amid his exit rumours.

Le Parisien claims the Senegal midfielder will end the 2020-21 campaign in the French capital despite featuring as an unused substitute in their last two league matches.

Gueye joined PSG from Everton in 2019, and he has three years left on his contract.

Aurier fighting for Spurs future

Serge Aurier is fighting for his Tottenham Hotspur future after he stormed out of the stadium on Thursday, according to Daily Mail .

Aurier's teammates are said to be surprised by the angry dressing-room outburst caused by the Ivory Coast captain before he eventually left the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The 28-year-old has entered the final 18 months of his deal and it remains to be seen if he will be handed a contract renewal.

Getafe sign Chakla on loan

Getafe have completed the signing of Moroccan centre-back Sofian Chakla on loan from La Liga rivals Villarreal.

The 27-year-old is expected to stay at the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez until the end of the season after struggling for game time in Unai Emery's team, where he played just 12 minutes in one La Liga appearance so far this term.

¡Sofian Chakla está con muchas ganas de estrenarse con la camiseta del Getafe y tiene un mensaje para todos los azulones! 💙 #SofianAzulon pic.twitter.com/O4Lsvx0Wui — Getafe C.F. (@GetafeCF) January 30, 2021

Abeid completes Al Nasr move

Nantes midfielder Mehdi Abeid has ended his Ligue 1 adventure to join United Arab Emirates club Al Nasr on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The 28-year-old born in France, has been playing in the French top-flight since 2016 with stints at Dijon and Nantes.

تعاقد | ✍🏻

شركة النصر لكرة القدم تتعاقد مع اللاعب الدولي الجزائري مهدي عبيد قادماً من نادي نانت الفرنسي بعقد يمتد لمدة موسم ونصف، على أن يتم تسجيله بدلاً من اللاعب الأوزبكي دوستونبك خامداموف #نادي_النصر pic.twitter.com/Y6YFJszS9m — AL-NASR FC (@ALNasrSC) January 29, 2021

The Algeria international made 18 appearances for the Canaries this season.