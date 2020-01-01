African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea hold meeting for Senegal goalkeeper Mendy

Celtic weighing up Awoniyi move

Scottish champions Celtic are eyeing a move Liverpool striker Taiwo Awoniyi as a potential replacement for Odsonne Edouard, according to Daily Star.

The Nigeria youth international has been at Liverpool since 2015 and he has spent the last five years away from Anfield.

He spent last season on loan at Mainz 05 where he notched one goal in 12 Bundesliga matches.

Chelsea hold meeting for Senegal goalkeeper

Chelsea have held preliminary talks with Rennes over the signing Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reports Football Insider.

Rennes are demanding up to £45 million for the 28-year-old, but Chelsea are willing to pay half of the fee even though they have not tabled a formal bid.

Mendy joined Rennes from league rivals Stade de Reims last summer and he kept 13 clean sheets in his debut campaign.

Zaha keen on Crystal Palace exit

Wilfried Zaha is still determined to leave Crystal Palace this summer for a new adventure elsewhere.

According to The Guardian, the Ivorian talisman is ready to wait until the last part of transfer window with Palace yet to receive a formal bid.

PSG, Monaco and Borussia Dortmund are reportedly interested in his services.

Eze to have Crystal Palace medial

QPR playmaker Eberechi Eze is closing in on a move to the Premier League to join Crystal Palace, reports The Guardian.

Eze is expected to have his medical in South London on Thursday after Palace agreed an initial £15 million for his signing.

Arsenal insisting on Diawara

Arsenal are hoping to land Guinea midfielder Amadou Diawara from AS Roma either through cash or a swap deal.

Corriere dello Sport claims the Gunners are ready to offer €30 million in cash or a swap deal including Lucas Torreira, but the Serie A outfit will prefer the money.

Arsenal are reportedly shifting their attention to 23-year-old Diawara after failing to match Atletico Madrid’s €45m asking price for Ghana international Thomas Partey.