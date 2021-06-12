African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Besiktas plotting Awaziem return to Super Lig

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Besiktas plotting Awaziem return to Super Lig

Turkish champions Besiktas are looking to bring Nigeria defeder Chidozie Awzaziem back to the Super Lig.

According to Ortacizgi, the Black Eagles are ready to pay €600,000 for an initial loan deal for the Super Eagles star before paying €4.4 million for a permanent contract.

Awaziem has spent the last four seasons on loan away from Porto and he recently spent the 2020-21 campaign on loan at Boavista where he played 27 league games.

Arsenal to push for Bissouma signing

Arsenal are keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma this summer to bolster their midfield options, reports 90 Min.

The Gunners are reportedly leading the race to sign the Mali international as they face competition from Premier League rivals including Liverpool and Leicester City who have contacted Brighton about his availability.

Bissouma caught the attention of clubs in the English top-flight this year after playing all but two of the Seagulls’ Premier League matches.

Chelsea & PSG include swap deals in Hakimi bids

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have tried to include some players in their bids to lure Achraf Hakimi away from Inter Milan.

According to Tuttomercatoweb , the Blues included Emerson Palmieri in the deal while their counterparts in Paris, added Leandro Paredes to their offer.

The Nerazzurri, however, are only interested in receiving the full €80 million price tag for the Morocco wing-back.

Adarabioyo’s release clause revealed amid Arsenal, Newcastle links

Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo is available for £10 million and can leave the relegated Premier League club if the release clause is triggered, reports the Daily Mail .

The Anglo-Nigerian joined the Cottagers last summer but he is said to be attracting interest from Premier League clubs including Arsenal and Newcastle United after his solid performances in the 2020-21 season.

The report added that the £10m clause will expire a month before the new EFL Championship season, which will begin on August 7.

Tisserand linked with Germany return

Fenerbahce defender Marcel Tisserand could leave the Turkish Super Lig this summer after just a season.

Fotomac claims the former Wolfsburg star is wanted again in the Bundesliga by Stuttgart, Union Berlin and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Following his unimpressive return of one goal and an assist in 25 Super Lig games, Fenerbahce are said to be ready to consider releasing the DR Congo international either on loan or a permanent deal.

Galatasaray & Fenerbahce battle for Ben Romdhane

Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are set to battle for the signing of Esperance midfielder Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, according to Sabah .

The Tunisia international was reportedly offered to the Turkish Super Lig giants by his representative Aziz Ben Aissa after his contribution of five goals in 21 matches in the Tunisian Ligue 1 this season.

Monza open talks with Crotone for Simy signing

Serie B side Monza have started negotiating with Crotone for the signing of Simy Nwankwo according to Calciomercato .

The Nigeria international was in spectacular form for Crotone in the recently concluded 2020-21 season, scoring 20 goals and providing three assists.

Article continues below

His effort was, however, not enough to help the Red and Blue retain their Serie A status as they were relegated from the elite division.

Simy, who has one year left on his current contract, has also been linked with Torino, Lazio, and Fiorentina among others.