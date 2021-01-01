African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Belhanda set to return to Montpellier

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Younes Belhanda set to return to Montpellier

Belhanda will make a return to Ligue 1 side Montpellier this summer as a free agent, according to L'Equipe.

The Morocco international has been without a club since he left Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray in March after his contract was canceled.

The 31-year-old made 27 appearances for the Yellow-Reds, scoring eight goals and providing three assists. He started his senior career with Montpellier and will now return to the side this summer.

Naby Keita wants to leave Liverpool

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has revealed his desire to leave Anfield and his agents have reached out to Atletico Madrid with a possibility of signing him in the summer according to AS.

The Guinea international has struggled to establish himself with the Premier League side due to various injury problems.

Keita has two years left on his current contract but that will not prevent him from leaving Liverpool if a concrete offer comes up.

Nabil Bentaleb released by Schalke 04

Schalke 04 have announced the release of six players including Nabil Bentaleb following their relegation to Bundesliga 2.

The Algeria international has been with the Royal Blues since 2016 after joining the side from Tottenham Hotspur initially on loan before the deal was made permanent.

The midfielder, who only made nine Bundesliga appearances for Schalke in the 2020-21 season, will reach the end of his contract in June and will not be handed a new deal.

Manchester United and Ajax in race to sign Kamaldeen Sulemana

Manchester United and Ajax are neck-and-neck to sign £12 million rated Nordsjaelland winger Kamaldeen Sulemana in the summer, according to Football Insider.

The Ghana international has been turning heads with the Tigers in the Danish Superliga this season, scoring 10 goals and bagging seven assists.

Sulemana joined Nordsjaelland in January 2020 from Right to Dream Academy and quickly established himself with the side.