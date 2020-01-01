African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Al Ain ready to make move for Onyekuru

Al Ain ready to make move for Onyekuru

Monaco outcast Henry Onyekuru might be on his way to the United Arab Emirates.

According to Foot Mercato, Al Ain are ready to table a loan deal in January with the option to buy the Nigeria international at the end of the season.

Onyekuru has played only four games in Ligue 1 this season and Galatasaray are also said to be in talks with his representatives over a return to the Turkish Super Lig next month.

Arsenal target Lamptey as Bellerin replacement

Arsenal are considering a move for Brighton and Hove Albion defender Tariq Lamptey as a potential replacement for Hector Bellerin, reports the Mirror.

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Bellerin and Lamptey has been identified as an option to fill his void in the right-back position.

The Ghana descent left Chelsea for Brighton at the start of the year and he's returned impressive performances in Graham Potter's team so far.

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old defender.

Balogun on Liverpool's radar

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun is attracting interest from Liverpool and a host of Bundesliga clubs, according to Daily Star.

The 19-year-old has been in fine form in the Europa League this season with two goals in four appearances so far.

Balogun is in talks with the Gunners over the extension of his deal as they could lose him for nothing when his current contract ends next summer.