African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Watford's Troost-Ekong close to joining LA Galaxy

Watford's Troost-Ekong set for LA Galaxy move

Watford defender William Troost-Ekong is set for a move to the LA Galaxy - according to CBS Sports.

The 28-year-old is expected to join the MLS outfit on loan in the summer transfer window.

Nigeria international Troost-Ekong has not featured for Watford since returning from Afcon, where he picked up a niggling injury.

Crystal Palace will consider offers for Zaha

Wilfred Zaha's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, and Palace may look to cash in this summer rather than potentially letting him go for free next summer, according to the Daily Mail.

Palace believe they can cope without him, with players such as Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze emerging in Patrick Vieira’s squad.

Newcastle make Ekitike their priority target

Newcastle have made striker Reims striker Hugo Ekitike their priority target ahead of the summer transfer window - according to Football Insider.

The Magpies failed with a £20 million ($26m) bid for the 19-year-old of Cameroonian background in January but have not given up on securing his services.

Reims will likely accept an improved bid of £25m ($33m) for Ekitike, who has also been linked with West Ham, with Newcastle poised to swoop again.

Newcastle given price to land Awoniyi

Newcastle have learned Union Berlin's asking price for Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi - according to BILD.

West Ham and Southampton have also been linked with the 24-year-old, who has hit 12 goals in 25 Bundesliga matches this season.

The Magpies are looking to win the race for Awoniyi and Union Berlin will let him go if they receive an offer of €25 million (£21m/$27m) or more this summer.

No Salah update from Klopp

Jurgen Klopp on Mo Salah’s contract: “There’s nothing new to say about Mo. The decisive parties are talking to each other and that is all I need.”

Oliseh to be announced Nigeria coach

Sunday Oliseh is set to be announced as the new Nigeria coach, according to OwngoalNigeria.

The Nigeria Football Federation had sacked the Augustine Eguavoen led technical crew following the country’s inability to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

However, the former Fortuna Sittard manager is in pole position to be given the Super Eagles job next.