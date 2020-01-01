African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Samatta set for Aston Villa exit

Samatta set for Aston Villa exit

Mbwana Samatta is close to leaving Aston Villa as West Bromwich Albion and Fenerbahce jostle for his services.

The Sun claims the Tanzania star is in talks with Turkish Super Lig club Fenerbahce but newly-promoted Premier League side West Brom are looking to hijack the transfer.

Samatta moved to Villa Park in January on a four-year deal and he scored two goals in 16 matches for Aston Villa last season.

Rennes demand part-exchange for Mendy

Rennes want at least one player in a part-exchange deal as Chelsea close in on a permanent move for goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, reports Football Insider.

Fikayo Tomori is reportedly listed as one of the players that might go to the French city as Mendy nears a move to England.

The Senegal goalkeeper is said to have agreed personal terms with the Blues after both clubs concluded on a transfer fee of around £20 million.

Liverpool step up interest in Sarr

Liverpool have contacted Championship club Watford over the availability of Senegal’s Ismaila Sarr, according to ESPN.

Meanwhile, a fee is yet to be negotiated for the 22-year-old who scored six goals in 30 appearances for the Hornets after joining from Rennes last June.

Liverpool face competition from Manchester United who reportedly see the Senegal international as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.

Palace cool interest in Benrahma

Crystal Palace are set to drop their interest in Brentford playmaker Said Benrahma and search for a goal scorer, according to the Sun.

Thanks to his excellent performances last season, Benrahma has been linked with several Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Chelsea, West Ham United and Aston Villa this summer.

Brentford have placed a £25 million asking price on the 25-year-old who provided 17 goals and 10 assists across all competitions last season.

Premier League trio circle for Adarabioyo

Everton, West Ham United and Fulham have shown interest to sign Manchester City defender Tosin Adarabioyo, according to the Guardian.

Adarabioyo is reportedly eager for top-flight football after spending the last two seasons on loan in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers and West Bromwich Albion.

Akpom closes in on England return

PAOK's Chuba Akpom might be on his way back to England as Middlesbrough close in on a deal for the ex-Arsenal striker.

According to 101 Great Goals, the Anglo-Nigerian will move to Teeside for a fee of £2.75 million and would see Arsenal receive 40 percent of the fee which is £1.1m.