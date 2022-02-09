African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Premier League 'big six' chase Ekitike

Premier League 'big six' chase Ekitike

The Premier League's 'big six' clubs scouted Reims striker Hugo Ekitike last weekend - according to 90min.

Officials from Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham and Chelsea were present to watch the 19-year-old score in a 5-0 win over Bordeaux.

Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Juventus have also checked out the France youth international of Cameroonian descent, who was a target for Newcastle in the January transfer window.

Arsenal turn down bid for Mohamed Elneny

Premier League side Arsenal have reportedly turned down a number of transfer bids for Mohamed Elneny, according to The Sun.

The Egypt international's agent stated the likes of Newcastle United, Leeds and Watford all approached the midfielder in January's transfer window - but to no avail.

Speaking to Mega FM, the representative said: "We received multiple offers, but Arsenal rejected them all as Arteta still wants him.

"Lyon, Marseille, Valencia, Leeds, Watford, Newcastle, Besiktas, and Galatasaray all showed interest in Elneny.”

RB Leipzig star Nkunku monitored by Arsenal

Arsenal are keeping a close eye on the situation of RB Leipzig midfielder Christopher Nkunku, according to French outlet RMC Sport.

The DR Congo prospect joined the Bundesliga outfit from Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, and has since developed into a quality player.

So far, he boasts 18 goals and 13 assists from just 30 outings – a form that has caught the attention of several elite European clubs, especially Mikel Arteta’s side.

Premier League duo make contact for Senegal's Dieng

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have made enquiry about the availability of Marseille striker Bamba Dieng this month.

According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 club are ready to sell the 21-year-old if their £8 million price tag is met.

Dieng has scored four goals in the French top-flight this season and he also has a goal to his name at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Imbula offered to Bordeaux

Bordeaux have been offered a chance to sign former Marseille and Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula.

According to Foot Mercato, the Girondins are yet to respond to the offer with the Portimonense star set to run out of contract in June.

The DR Congo international has played 14 games for the Portuguese club in this campaign and he is reportedly attracting interest from Adana Demirspor as well.