African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Nketiah wanted by Leverkusen

Arsenal's Nketiah wanted by Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen are looking to sign Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah on a free transfer, reports the Sun.



Nketiah - who is eligible to represent Ghana at international level - is out of contract in the summer and has also attracted interest from Crystal Palace.

Roma trying to beat Man Utd to Kamara

Roma are trying to beat Manchester United to the signing of Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara - according to La Repubblica.

The Red Devils have been tipped to bring in the 22-year-old in January, but the Giallorossi have now swooped in to open direct talks with his agent.

The Serie A giants are hoping to reach a deal with Marseille that suits all parties, but Kamara is aware that he could get a higher salary at Old Trafford.

Gerrard aiming to keep Tuanzebe at Villa

Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard would jump at the chance to make Axel Tuanzebe's loan move from Manchester United permanent.

"It’s very much in Ax’s hands and Manchester United’s hands. We want him here, we would be delighted to keep him. We don’t just see it as a loan until the end of the season," he told reporters.

“It’s something we want to explore further than that. We just hope we’ve got that opportunity."

Liverpool considering Kessie move

Liverpool are considering a move for AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - according to Italian outlet Ansa.

The 25-year-old's current contract expires in June 2022, and the Reds could look to sign him on a free transfer as they seek a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.

However, Liverpool are not the only top European club eyeing Kessie, who has hit five goals in 16 Serie A games for Milan this term.

Roma interested in Frankfurt star Toure

Mali prospect Eintracht Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Calciomercato.

The Giallorossi are looking at the 25-year-old as an alternative signing in case they fail to land Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January.

Frankfurt may be willing to let Toure depart if Roma submit an offer within the region of €8 million.