African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli shop for Osimhen's replacement

Napoli eye Belotti as Osimhen replacement

Napoli are plotting a summer move for Andrea Belotti, Corriere dello Sport reports.

The striker is set to leave Turin in a free transfer this summer and Napoli are in the market for a replacement for Victor Osimhen.

Sarr open to leaving Bayern for La Liga

Bouna Sarr is keen to leave Bayern Munich this summer and secure a move to Spain, TZ report.

The Senegal international defender has a contract at Bayern until 2024, but has made just 27 appearances across two seasons at the club is willing to take a new challenge.

Sarr is reportedly eyeing a switch to Spain, but would also consider a move to France, Italy or Turkey.

Barcelona in advanced talks for Koulibaly

Another player on the books at Napoli that is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona is Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

AS reports that a deal could be on the cards there, with the Blaugrana now in “advanced talks” for the commanding centre-half.

Newcastle offered Watford winger Sarr

Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr - according to Football Transfers.

The 24-year-old's agent met with the Magpies last month to sound out whether they would be interested in a potential £40 million ($49m) deal.

Sarr is on the lookout for a new club ahead of the summer transfer window as Watford edge closer to relegation from the Premier League.

Mourinho wants Wan-Bissaka at Roma

Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - according to The Sun.

The Giallorossi's current squad already contains former United star Chris Smalling, while ex-Chelsea man Tammy Abraham leads the line upfront.

Mourinho is eager to add another Englishman to his ranks this summer and the DR Congo prospect may be available after a frustrating 2021-22 season at Old Trafford.