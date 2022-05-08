African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli shop for Osimhen's replacement
Napoli eye Belotti as Osimhen replacement
Napoli are plotting a summer move for Andrea Belotti, Corriere dello Sport reports.
The striker is set to leave Turin in a free transfer this summer and Napoli are in the market for a replacement for Victor Osimhen.
Editors' Picks
- Fans slam 'overrated' Mendy, want Kepa back as Chelsea's first choice
- How Hayes and Eidevall added extra spice to Chelsea and Arsenal's Women's Super League title fight
- Welcome Salisu: Six reasons why Southampton star will be key for Ghana
- Boehly's plans for Chelsea: From Liverpool-style transfers to redeveloping Stamford Bridge
Sarr open to leaving Bayern for La Liga
Bouna Sarr is keen to leave Bayern Munich this summer and secure a move to Spain, TZ report.
The Senegal international defender has a contract at Bayern until 2024, but has made just 27 appearances across two seasons at the club is willing to take a new challenge.
Sarr is reportedly eyeing a switch to Spain, but would also consider a move to France, Italy or Turkey.
Barcelona in advanced talks for Koulibaly
Another player on the books at Napoli that is being heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona is Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly.
AS reports that a deal could be on the cards there, with the Blaugrana now in “advanced talks” for the commanding centre-half.
Newcastle offered Watford winger Sarr
Newcastle have been offered the chance to sign Watford winger Ismaila Sarr - according to Football Transfers.
The 24-year-old's agent met with the Magpies last month to sound out whether they would be interested in a potential £40 million ($49m) deal.
Sarr is on the lookout for a new club ahead of the summer transfer window as Watford edge closer to relegation from the Premier League.
Mourinho wants Wan-Bissaka at Roma
Roma boss Jose Mourinho wants to bring in Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka - according to The Sun.
The Giallorossi's current squad already contains former United star Chris Smalling, while ex-Chelsea man Tammy Abraham leads the line upfront.
Mourinho is eager to add another Englishman to his ranks this summer and the DR Congo prospect may be available after a frustrating 2021-22 season at Old Trafford.