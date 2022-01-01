African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Liverpool considering Kessie move
Liverpool considering Kessie move
Liverpool are considering a move for Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - according to Italian outlet Ansa.
The 25-year-old's current contract expires in June 2022, and the Reds could look to sign him on a free transfer as they seek a replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum.
However, Liverpool are not the only top European club eyeing Kessie, who has hit five goals in 16 Serie A games for Milan this term.
Roma interested in Frankfurt star Toure
Mali prospect Eintracht Frankfurt defender Almamy Toure is the subject of interest from Roma - according to Calciomercato.
The Giallorossi are looking at the 25-year-old as an alternative signing in case they fail to land Arsenal's Ainsley Maitland-Niles in January.
Frankfurt may be willing to let Toure depart if Roma submit an offer within the region of €8 million.
Napoli eye move for Nana
Napoli are eying a move for free agent left-back Djibril Nana, reports Calciomercato.
The 18-year-old - who is of Cameroonian descent - has spent time in the academies of Bayern Munich and Stuttgart, and Napoli view him as a prospect for the future.
Tottenham ready to make Kessie offer
Tottenham are ready to make a lucrative offer to AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie, reports ESPN.
Kessie's deal with Milan expires at the end of the season and he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with another club starting in January.
Sako wants Aubameyang back at Saint-Etienne
Bakary Sako is hoping to convince Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to return to Saint-Etienne.
The out-of-favour Arsenal striker starred for the Ligue 1 side between 2011 and 2013 and has been tipped to leave the Gunners in January.
"I am trying to attract him," Saint-Etienne midfielder Sako said as quoted by GOAL. "Wouldn’t you like to see Aubameyang back at Saint-Etienne?
"We all feel the same. I am very serious when I tell him to come, even if it is in a joking tone. I don’t know if it is possible, but I hope he will respond favourably."