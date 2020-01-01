African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ighalo to take £6m pay-cut for permanent Manchester United stay

Ighalo to take £6m pay-cut for permanent Man Utd stay

Odion Ighalo will be happy to take a 50 percent pay-cut to join Manchester United on a permanent deal, according to the Sun.

Ighalo moved to Old Trafford on loan from Shanghai Shenhua in January and the Red Devils hold the option to make his stay permanent after his electric start to life, scoring four goals in three starts.

In China, Ighalo earns £240,000 weekly with his contract in Shanghai set to expire at the start of 2021.

Real Madrid make contact with Mane

Real Madrid have made contact with representatives of Liverpool star Sadio Mane over a summer move, the Mirror has reported.

Zidane is believed to be a huge admirer of the 27-year-old Senegal international who has scored 14 Premier League goals this season and he wants him as a reinforcement to his attacking options.

Mane has three years left on his contract at Liverpool but Madrid will try to lure the 2019 African Player of the Year to Santiago Bernabeu for a fee around £140million.

Aubameyang not on Barca's radar

Barcelona are no longer interested in signing Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Express Sport has reported.

Arsenal are stalked in contract extension talks with Aubameyang with his current deal set to expire in June 2021 and he is reportedly demanding £300,000-a-week wages - an increase of around 30 per cent.

Meanwhile, Barcelona who were said to be interested in the Gabonese forward have now shifted their attention to PSG’s Neymar and Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez as their transfer targets.

Mahrez attracting PSG interest

PSG are considering a move for Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez, according to Calciomercato.

The Ligue 1 giants have identified the Algeria captain as the replacement for Kylian Mbappe should he leave in the summer.

Mahrez moved to Manchester from Leicester City in July 2018 and has scored nine goals in 37 outings so far in this campaign.