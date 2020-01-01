African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ghana teenager Kudus closing in on Ajax move

Levante plotting Omeruo move

Levante are hoping to sign Kenneth Omeruo if their rivals Leganes get relegated from La Liga this season.

Marca reported that Valencian side is ready to boost their defence with the addition of the Super Eagles centre-back who could cost around €11 million.

Omeruo only joined Leganes permanently from Chelsea last summer and his current deal with the Cucumber Growers is scheduled to end in June 2024.

The 26-year-old, who has played 26 La Liga matches this season, is currently recovering from a hamstring injury.

Kudus closing in on €9m Ajax move

Ghana teenage sensation Mohammed Kudus is set to complete a €9 million move to Ajax, according to De Telegraaf .

The 19-year-old is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Dutch Eredivisie outfit after his incredible previous campaign in Denmark, where he scored 11 goals in 25 league outings for Nordsjaelland.

The versatile Accra-born attacker started his career from local outfit Right to Dream Academy before moving to Europe in 2018.

Osimhen fires agent as Napoli move gets closer

Victor Osimhen is close to joining Napoli from Lille after hiring a new agent to oversee the contract negotiations.

According to Calciomercato , the Nigeria international has turned to William D'Avila, who has Galatasaray’s Moroccan midfielder Younes Belhanda, Nigeria duo Samuel Kalu and Emmanuel Dennis, and Aston Villa winger Trezeguet in his books.

Osimhen is on the verge of joining the Serie A giants for €81 million after his impressive debut season in France, where he scored 13 Ligue 1 goals for Lille.

Slimani on Marseille’s radar

Marseille are considering a move for Leicester City's Islam Slimani after his fine performances for Monaco last season, according to reports in France .

Slimani, who joined Monaco on loan last season, was one of the standout performers in the French top-flight with his contribution of nine goals and eight assists in 18 matches.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are said to be demanding at least €10 million for the release of the Algerian star who is in the final year of his contract.

Ajax offer Onana one-year contract extension

Dutch giants Ajax are trying to keep Andre Onana for another season amid reported interest from Chelsea, De Telegraaf claims.

They have offered him a new one-year contract to remain in Amsterdam but the 24-year-old wants time to consider the offer.

The Cameroon goalkeeper has been a transfer target for several European clubs including Barcelona, Chelsea, and PSG but the effects of the coronavirus on the club's finances might hinder his exit.