African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Yaya Toure back in England to coach at Spurs

Yaya Toure back in England to coach at Spurs

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure has started working at Tottenham Hotspur academy as a coach.

Sky Sports reports that Toure is working in an informal basis in an effort to gain experience for his coaching badges.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year previously worked as a coach in Ukraine's Olimpik Donetsk and Russia's Akhmat Grozny before returning to London.





Chelsea open to Ziyech sale

Chelsea are open to selling Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner to Barcelona in the January transfer window, according to Sport.

Barca have reportedly contacted the Blues over the availability of the duo who have struggled for playing time in Thomas Tuchel's team in this campaign.

Ziyech joined Chelsea from Ajax in July 2020 and it remains to be seen if the Spanish giants would meet the Blues' demands next month.





Premier League clubs chase Aribo

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo is a transfer target for Crystal Palace, Watford and Brentford.

According to Daily Mail, the Premier League trio are getting ready to move for the Rangers star in January as he will have 18 months left on his contract at the Ibrox.

Aribo has made a great start to the Scottish Premiership this season with a contribution of four goals and two assists in 15 appearances.

Conte wants Bailly at Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte is looking to reinforce his defence with the signing of Manchester United's Eric Bailly, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

The Italian coach rates Bailly high and he was keen to sign him during his spell at Inter Milan before he returned to England earlier this month.

This season, Bailly has found it difficult to play regularly at Old Trafford, although his situation may change following the departure of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Gerrard to axe Burkina Faso’s Traore

Newly-appointed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard has told the Premier League club to release Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore in January, according to Football Insider.

Traore is yet to start a league game this season due to injuries and his last appearance for the club was against Tottenham Hotspur on October 3.

The Burkina Faso international joined Aston Villa from Lyon in 2020 and he has contributed just eight goals and seven assists in 43 games across all competitions.