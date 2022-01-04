Barcelona and Bayern eye Naby Keita

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both eyeing a move for Guinea international and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita - according to El Nacional.

Roma and Milan have also been linked with the 26-year-old, but Barca are thought to be in pole position to secure his signature at this stage.

Keita is open to a move away from Anfield amid a lack of regular minutes, despite still having 18 months left to run on his contract.

Arsenal make Aubameyang available to rivals

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have made a number of European rivals aware that they are open to offers to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter window.

A Gabon international striker has been frozen out of the Gunners fold of late following a breach of club discipline and could be moved on if a suitable offer is tabled.

Brighton & Palace chasing Arsenal's Nketiah

Brighton and Crystal Palace are chasing the signature of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah - according to The Sun.

Both clubs want to sign the 22-year-old in the winter window, which is the last chance for the Gunners to cash in as he approaches the end of his contract.

Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Nketiah, who is open to a move in search of more regular minutes.

Tuanzebe set for Napoli move

Axel Tuanzebe will see his loan at Aston Villa brought to an end after Steven Gerrard was unable to give him assurances about his playing time, per the Birmingham Mail.

The Manchester United man - who is eligible to represent DR Congo at senior level - has been recalled from their Premier League rivals, and heads to Napoli instead on a new loan.

Article continues below

Liverpool target Olympiacos star Camara

Liverpool have identified Olympiacos star Aguibou Camara as a transfer target - according to Calciomercato.

Milan are also interested in the 20-year-old Guinea international midfielder, who initially moved to Greece from Lille last summer.

Camara has made 25 appearances across all competitions for Olympiacos already, recording five goals and four assists.