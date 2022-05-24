African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aston Villa not giving up on Bissouma
West Ham want Rennes defender Aguerd
West Ham are, according to 90min, in talks to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.
The Morocco international defender is being targeted by the Hammers as David Moyes seeks to bolster his options at centre-half.
Aston Villa still keen on Bissouma
Aston Villa are still interested in Brighton's Yves Bissouma despite already bringing in a defensive midfielder in the shape of Boubacar Kamara, reports 90Min.
Villa completed the free transfer signing of Kamara from Marseille on Monday and that was widely expected to end their interest in Bissouma.
However, Steven Gerrard's side have retained an interest in the Mali international and are hoping of completing a £30 million ($37m) deal ahead of a number of Premier League rivals.
Arsenal eye Osimhen transfer as they continue Jesus talks
Arsenal have held talks over a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as they continue their attempts to land Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.
The Gunners are looking to shake off the disappointment of missing out on the Champions League by revamping their squad this summer, adding the type of player Mike Arteta feels will take his squad to the next level.
And improving their attacking options is top of the agenda, with both Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah out of contract this summer.
Ademola Lookman to cost Leicester City £14m
Leicester City will cough up the sum of £14million if they hope to sign Ademola Lookman permanently, reports Daily Mail.
The Nigeria international has impressed in Brendan Rodgers' team since joining the Foxes from RB Leipzig.
To accentuate his relevance at King Power Stadium, Lookman scored eight goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.
Pepe desires Arsenal exit
According to football.london, Nicolas Pepe has asked his agent to scout new club options as he wants an Arsenal exit this summer.
The 27-year-old joined Arsenal in 2019 for a club record fee of £72 million but has failed to live up to the expectations that were placed on him when he arrived.