African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Aston Villa not giving up on Rangers' Bassey

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Bayern hopeful over Mane deal

Bayern Munich remain hopeful of signing Sadio Mane this summer and believe the Liverpool forward is keen on a move to the German champions, reports Bild.

The 30-year-old was coy about his future when asked by reporters on Tuesday, saying he would reveal all after Saturday's Champions League final, but a potential move to Germany is very much on the cards.

PSG are also believed to be monitoring the situation but the cost of Kylian Mbappe's new deal may mean they will drop out of the race for the Senegal international, leaving the path clear for Bayern.

Nketiah set to extend Arsenal contract

Eddie Nketiah looked set to be leaving Arsenal this summer on a free transfer, but the club are now hopeful that he will extend his contract, GOAL can confirm.

He has previously turned down offers to prolong his stay, but the club now believe the 22-year-old has changed his mind and is willing to commit.

Read the full story on GOAL

Villa step up their attempts to sign Rangers’ Bassey

After a brilliant season in which he played in both the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals, Aston Villa are set to intensify their pursuit of Rangers defender Calvin Bassey, according to The Times.

Steven Gerrard intends to overhaul the Villa squad in his first summer transfer window at the club, having already signed Philippe Coutinho and Boubacar Kamara on permanent deals.

West Ham and Everton eye Cornet

Everton and West Ham are considering a move for Burnley winger Maxwel Cornet following the Lancashire club's relegation, according to the Telegraph.

The Ivory Coast winger is believed to have a relegation release clause in his contract of £17.5 million ($21.4m).

Cornet socred nine goals in 29 appearances for the Clarets last season following his move from Lyon.

Article continues below

West Ham want Rennes defender Aguerd

West Ham are, according to 90min, in talks to sign Rennes defender Nayef Aguerd.

The Morocco international defender is being targeted by the Hammers as David Moyes seeks to bolster his options at centre half.