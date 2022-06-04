African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal end interest in Osimhen, eye Jesus

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Arsenal put off by Osimhen’s price tag

Arsenal have, according to Corriere del Mezzogiorno, ended their interest in Napoli striker Victor Osimhen after being put off by his €120 million (£103m/$129m) price tag.

The Gunners will now look to step up their efforts to prise Brazil international frontman Gabriel Jesus away from Premier League rivals Manchester City.

Man Utd offer Wan-Bissaka to rival clubs

Manchester United have offered right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka out for transfer, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils are happy to sell the full-back but want to retain Diogo Dalot, who was reportedly the subject of an enquiry from an unnamed Spanish club recently.

Mane drops major Liverpool exit hint

Sadio Mane has claimed he will do what "60 to 70 per cent" of Senegalese people want him to do, which is to apparently leave Liverpool.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin, Mane made the remarks that will likely be of concern to Reds fans, who will fear they are about to lose one of their star forwards.

Read more on GOAL.

Simba target Udinese star Success

Tanzania giants Simba SC have reportedly started transfer talks with Nigeria and Udinese striker Isaac Success.

According to Mwanaspoti, Wekundu Wa Msimbazi are eager to sign Success in order to improve their strike force. Meddie Kagere, John Bocco, and Chris Mugalu have been their most trusted goal scorers in the past seasons, but have not been as effective this time around.

"There are ongoing talks with the handlers of the player [Success] and we are keen to see if he is willing to join us at Msimbazi," Mwanaspoti reported.

"There are other players we are chasing in order to come and make our squad stronger."

Simba have already been linked with big moves involving Victorien Adebayor of Niger’s USGN and Stephane Aziz Ki of ASEC Mimosas, as well as Zambia’s Moses Phiri.

Salah prefers Premier League move if new deal isn’t struck with Liverpool

According to The Athletic, if Mohamad Salah and Liverpool cannot reach an agreement on a new contract, the Egyptian would prefer a move to a Premier League club.

His current contract with the club expires in the summer of 2023, leaving his future at the club uncertain.

Liverpool's owners insist they want to keep the 29-year-old, but time is running out as he enters the final year of a contract he signed in the summer of 2018.