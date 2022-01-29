African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Al Shabab's Ighalo to join rivals Al Hilal

Ighalo to join rivals Al Hilal

Al Hilal are closing in on a deal for Odion Ighalo from Saudi Professional League rivals Al Shabab.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Nigeria striker and the club have agreed on personal terms and a one-and-a-half-year deal that will run out in June 2023.

Ighalo is the top scorer in the Saudi top-flight this season with 12 goals in 18 games.

Maja set for England return

Stoke City are set to sign Bordeaux forward Josh Maja on loan for the remainder of the 2021-22 season, according to Daily Mail.

The Nigeria star has struggled for form in France after recovering from a three-month injury lay-off and he has played just 45 minutes of football in four games for the Girondins this season.

The Potters are leading Championship rivals Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers in the race for the 23-year-old.

No loan exit for Bailly this month

Eric Bailly will not be leaving Manchester United on loan this month, according to reports.

The Ivorian centre-back is reportedly attracting interest from Serie A leaders AC Milan.

I am told that Bailly will not be leaving United on loan this month — Jonathan Shrager (@JonathanShrager) January 28, 2022

Slimani to stay at Lyon

Algeria striker Islam Slimani is expected to remain at Lyon despite reported interest from Portugal, according to Foot Mercato.

Slimani will be out of contract in June but he will not be forcing his way out of the Groupama Stadium this month.

He has scored four goals in Ligue 1 so far in this campaign.

Newcastle lead race for Dieng

Newcastle United are leading Premier League rivals in the race to sign Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, according to Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international, who scored four goals in 14 Ligue 1 games this season, has also caught the attention of Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Ham United.

Kessie to snub Tottenham

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A rivals Inter Milan or Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kessie will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with the Rossoneri expires and it will make him available to many suitors.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Ivorian midfielder.

Barca & Juve launch bids for Aubameyang

Barcelona and Juventus are the latest clubs to approach Arsenal with offers to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Athletic reports that the European giants submitted loan bids at the Emirates Stadium but they are yet to get a response

Earlier this month, Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr approached the Gunners with their offers for Aubameyang who has not played for the club since December 6.

Rohr linked with Ghana job

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is among the candidates lined up to become the next Ghana head coach, reports Ghana Web.

The Black Stars parted ways with Serbia's Milovan Rajevac this week after their early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans are reportedly looking at Rohr, who managed the Super Eagles for five years and guided them to the 2018 Fifa World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2019 Afcon finals.

Spurs pushing for Amrabat deal

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Giovani Lo Ceslo to Fiorentina in an effort to snap Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Antonio Conte is looking to bring Amrabat to reinforce his midfield options with Amrabat before the close of the transfer window on Monday.

Newcastle target Napoli star Osimhen

Newcastle United are targeting a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Magpies consider Osimhen who has scored nine goals for Luciano Spalletti's side this season as an option to boost their frontline after they missed out on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Napoli are said to be demanding nothing less than £60 million for the Super Eagles star who moved to Italy from Lille in 2020.