African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Acquah set for Serie A return

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Arsenal rival Spurs for Dakonam

Arsenal are among a number of Premier League clubs who are interested in signing Togolese centre-back Djene Dakonam from Getafe this month, according to the Sun .

Dakonam has impressed in the heart of Getafe's defence, making La Liga Team of the Year for the past two seasons and he is valued at around £22 million.

Monaco are said to have had an offer of £12.8 million dismissed while Everton, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace are also interested in his signing.

Kalou in talks with Fortuna Dusseldorf

After finding playing time to come by at Hertha Berlin this season, Salomon Kalou is set to leave for greener pastures.

Reports in Germany disclosed that the former Chelsea and Lille forward is currently in talks with struggling Bundesliga outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Kalou has just 147 minutes of league football so far this campaign, which include one start in five matches.

Spurs in talks to sign Cape Verde's Luis

Tottenham Hotspur have opened negotiations for the temporary signing of Ze Luis from Porto.

The Record reported that Spurs want the Cape Verde international until the end of the season as an option to strengthen their frontline but his non-possession of European passport and work permit might hinder the deal.

Luis moved to Porto from Spartak Moscow last summer and he has scored seven goals in eight starts in the Primeira League.

Article continues below

Acquah set for Serie A return

Ghana midfielder Afriyie Acquah is on the verge of returning to the Italian Serie A to join Lecce, according to Football Italia .

Acquah only joined Yeni Malatyaspor on a free transfer in the summer and has played 13 games in the Turkish Super Lig this term.

The 28-year-old previously played for Empoli, Torino, Sampdoria, Parma and Palermo in Italy and DR Congo's Giannelli Imbula could go to Turkey in his place.