Africa Super League: Is it good news for Africa?

GOAL are asking our readers whether they are enthusiastic and passionate about the imminent Africa Super League

The Confederation of African Football took some major steps forward towards the long-awaited Africa Super League on Wednesday, when the new Caf project was officially launched.

Set to kickoff in August 2023, the Super League will pit Africa’s biggest and best clubs against one another in a 10-month tournament, Dr Patrice Motsepe and Gianni Infantino are certainly confident that the new product will revolutionise African football.

However, are fans on board with their proposal?

During GOAL’s recent Africa Super League Twitter Spaces, fans from across the continent expressed their concern for the future of the continental game, but how do you feel about the new proposals?

Comment below and let us know whether you care about the Super League, and whether you think it will be a good thing for the future of the African game.