Afena-Gyan: Ghana's 2010 World Cup star Tagoe criticises AS Roma starlet’s national call-up

Former Ghana forward Prince Tagoe believes the call-up of AS Roma’s Felix Afena-Gyan for the Black Stars’ upcoming 2022 World Cup qualifying matches against Ethiopia and South Africa may have come a bit too early.

The 18-year-old was named in a 28-man roster unveiled by coach Milovan Rajevac on Thursday, marking a remarkable last few days for the teenager.

Only last week, he made his professional debut for Roma in a Serie A encounter with Cagliari and went on to make another outing as Jose Mourinho’s outfit suffered a 2-1 league defeat to AC Milan on Sunday.

“Felix is a good lad obviously but we should not rush him,” former Hoffenheim striker Tagoe, who represented Ghana at the 2006 Africa Cup of Nations and 2010 World Cup, told Angel TV.

“This is not a friendly match but crucial World Cup qualifiers. Just a small issue can destabilise him.

“Let’s leave him to find his feet at Roma. We can invite him later.”

Ghana are set to face Ethiopia on Thursday, three days before hosting South Africa in their final match of the qualifying series in Group G.

Rajevac, meanwhile, explained Afena-Gyan’s invitation at the press conference where the squad was announced.

“I believe the people from AS Roma and [Jose] Mourinho is a famous coach, he’s known for his accomplishments in his career, [and] if they are assured to give him a chance, [then] we also believe he is good for the Black Stars]," he said.

“For example, [in their] last match, he played against AC Milan and came on in the second half, and if they think [he’s good for opportunities, then we believe too].

“He’s a young player and he definitely has prospects and by his performance, he is a promising talent. So why shouldn’t we be assured [about him]?”

Afena-Gyan only joined Roma in January after impressing on trial, having been scouted while playing school football back home in Ghana.

The Black Stars have set eyes on maximum points in their upcoming fixtures, as they currently sit second on the table, one point behind South Africa.

Only the ultimate group winners will qualify for the third and final round of the series.