Afcon stampede: Six reported dead in Yaounde stadium crush

The Confederation of African Football have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a deadly stampede at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde on Monday evening ahead of Africa Cup of Nations hosts Cameroon’s Round of 16 clash with Comoros.

Six people are understood to have died outside the stadium according to AP, with local authorities clarifying to GOAL how supporters attempted to enter the arena when policemen attempted to move a barrier at the South Entrance of the stadium.

Fans closer to the gate were trampled beneath those who attempted to enter the arena, with supporters still being transported to hospital from the stadium medical centre at 23:30 local time — three and a half hours after kick-off — while other victims had been treated in the players' treatment room.

Some of the things I witnessed at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde this evening.



One young teenager, hooked to an ECG machine, stretched to a medical facility over three hours after the match.



Red Cross medics worked until almost midnight trying to stabilise victims, save lives. pic.twitter.com/pEk8Xz6CbI — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) January 25, 2022

“CAF is aware of the incident that took place at Olembe Stadium during the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations fixture between hosts Cameroon and Comoros tonight, 24 January 2022,” read a statement from African football’s governing body, as seen by GOAL.

“CAF is currently investigating the situation and trying to get more details on what transpired. We are in constant communication with Cameroon government and the Local Organizing Committee.

“Tonight, the CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent the General Secretary, Veron Mosengo-Omba to visit the supporters in hospital in Yaounde.”

Officials at Yaounde’s Messassi hospital told AP that at least 40 injured people had been transferred to their facility, while the local gendarmerie confirmed to GOAL that deaths and injuries had occurred when supporters attempting to enter the stadium had crushed those who had fallen in front of them.

GOAL on the scene witnessed Red Cross medics attending to patients attached to electrocardiogram machines, wrapped in silver foil having found themselves involved in the crush.

One young teenage supporter was wheeled from the players’ medical room to a waiting ambulance on a stretcher, before being taken to a nearby medical facility.

Medical staff at the stadium appeared in various states of distress in the aftermath of the incident, but were only able to share that they were hopeful that those victims who were transported to hospital in time would receive the treatment they required to pull away from danger.

“There was the kind of stampede we witness everywhere where there are these kinds of large crowd movements,” Afcon Organising Committee spokesman Abel Mbengue said, as per L’Equipe. “We are waiting for reliable information on the victims.”

The 60,000-capacity stadium had a reduced capacity of 50,000 for the match, with the arena operating at 80-percent capacity due to restrictions installed ahead of the competition in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Cameroon ultimately beat Comoros 2-1 in the encounter to progress to the quarter-finals where they will meet Gambia in Douala on January 29.

Monday's disaster comes less than 48 hours after at least 17 people were killed in a nightclub blaze in Yaounde on Saturday evening.