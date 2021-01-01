Afcon Qualifiers: Ghana must match South Africa's spirit - Ajax youngster Kudus

The 20-year-old previews Thursday's meeting between the Black Stars and Bafana in Johannesburg

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus believes the Black Stars will have to match South Africa's spirit to obtain a good result in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying clash on Thursday.

The two teams are billed for a Group C penultimate matchday showdown in Johannesburg, the winners are set to go three points clear atop the table ahead of the last round of games.

In their last meeting, the Ajax youngster scored as Ghana registered a 2-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

"It has been very good," Kudus told the Ghana FA's official website .

"There’s a very good team spirit and unity in camp and everyone is 100 per cent ready for the game. The best way to approach the game is thinking that it’s a new game.

"Because we beat them the first time, they are going to come with extra motivation to beat us so the most important thing is to match their spirit and play what we know best.

"We will approach the game the same way we did the other time. But that is gone, tomorrow is the most important game for us and that is what the focus is about."

Ghana are looking to reach the Afcon tournament for the 23rd time in history.

For Thursday's game, the Black Stars' absentees include captain Andre Ayew, Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and first-choice goalkeeper Richard Ofori.

"I know that the players are ready," Kudus added.

"We have been preparing very well and I can see that everyone is pretty much ready for the game and what I can tell Ghanaians is that they should back us with prayers and support and we will do our best tomorrow to seal qualification for the Afcon.

"The goal is to qualify for the Afcon so we go into every game with the same mentality, whether it is two games or one game that we have to win, the mentality is the same.

"It’s the same spirit so whether we will qualify after this game or the next game, it’s the same mentality and we are going to do our best to seal qualification tomorrow."

Heading into the last two rounds of games, Ghana and South Africa sat tied on points and three points clear at the top of the table.

The state of the table, however, changed on Wednesday when visiting Sudan beat Sao Tome and Principe 2-0 to go level on points with Ghana and South Africa.