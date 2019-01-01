Afcon qualification: Cameroon held by Cape Verde at home

New Indomitable Lions coach Toni Conceicao's first competitive match began with points dropped at home

Cameroon kicked off their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with a goalless Group F draw against Cape Verde Islands at the Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo on Wednesday.

It was new Portuguese coach Toni Conceicao's first competitive match in charge of the Indomitable Lions after replacing Clarence Seedorf.

Cameroon got into this match having played just a game - another goalless friendly match draw with Tunisia in October - since being knocked out of the Afcon finals at the Round of 16 stage by Nigeria in July.

For all their dominance in terms of possession and chances created, Cameroon still found the Cape Verde defence too steely to breach.

Cape Verde goalkeeper Diney Borges had to make five crucial saves, while Andre Onana on the opposite end just had one serious shot at goal to deal with.

Now with a point each, Cameroon and Cape Verde will have to wait for the result between Mozambique and Rwanda on Thursday to know the effect of their draw.

Article continues below

Conceicao fielded the likes of FC Porto forward Vincent Aboubakar, Paris St-Germain attacker Eric Choupo Moting and Christian Bassogog but the Indomitable Lions were still found wanting upfront.

Cameroon will try to recover from the points dropped on Sunday when they face Rwanda in Kigali.

Cape Verde, on the other hand, will try to build-up from a point earned on the road against tougher opponents when they host Mozambique on Monday.