Afcon 2023 Qualification Draw: Kenya will qualify with Cameroon from Group C – Aduda

Kenyan football administrator Omondi Aduda has tipped the Harambee Stars to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals alongside Cameroon.

The East African nation was on Tuesday drawn in Group C of the qualifiers alongside the Indomitable Lions, Namibia, and Burundi.

However, Kenya’s participation in the qualifiers is still shrouded in controversy since the country is serving an indefinite suspension slapped on them by the world governing body Fifa following alleged government interference.

The ban was imposed on Kenya after the Ministry of Sports moved to kick out the elected office led by Nick Mwendwa and set up a six-man caretaker committee that has been in charge for the last five months.

Fifa has maintained Kenya can only be reinstated if they allow Mwendwa and his team to return to office, a request the Kenyan government has refused to bow down to.

Speaking exclusively to GOAL on the draw, Aduda, who also doubles as the Sporting Director of FKF Premier League giants Gor Mahia, has maintained with proper preparations, Kenya will be among the teams taking part in the continental finals slated for Ivory Coast.

What did Aduda say?

“I think the draw is favourable for Kenya and with proper preparations, beginning with the right technical bench, good unbiased call up of deserving players, there are chances Kenya can perform well and secure one of the top two positions required for qualifications,” Aduda told GOAL.

“It is not a huge task [for Harambee Stars] if you ask me, Kenya have found themselves in tougher groups than this one before, and they have always done well, so this is a good one for Kenya, I see them going through alongside Cameroon.”

‘Kenya can easily top Group C’

Asked if Kenya can even win the group, Aduda said; “Yes…it is possible they can top it, but this will also depend with the outcome of their fixture against Cameroon, if they get a positive result at home, then, win home matches against Burundi and Namibia they can easily top it.

“It is only Cameroon, who are a threat, and the best way to handle Cameroon is to make sure we beat them at home and try our best and get a draw away. If it happens we also win the other two home matches, then nothing will stop Kenya from leading the group.

“I think Kenya have a realistic chance to return to Afcon.”

Kenya last participated in the 2019 Afcon in Egypt where they failed to make it past the group stage. They were drawn alongside Senegal, Algeria, and Tanzania and only managed one, win against their East African neighbours.