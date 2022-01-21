Goalkeeper John Noble has promised that Nigeria will get the job done when they come up against Tunisia in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 fixture.

Augustine Eguavoen’s men are bidding for a fourth African crown after emerging from the group stages with a perfect three wins from three record.

Now they must see off the challenge presented by the Carthage Eagles at the Roumde Adjia Stadium in Garoua.

Gambia beat the North Africans 1-0 in Group F’s last match day, yet Mondher Kebaier’s side secured a place in the knockout phase – qualifying as one of the best of four third-placed teams.

For Noble, there is nothing to fret about as he firmly believes his team will deliver against the 2004 African champions and go onto win the trophy.

“Just like our coach[Eguavoen] has always said, we will take it one game at a time,” he told GOAL.

“That being said, we will approach every game will maximum concentration and seriousness especially the one against Tunisia.

“Regardless of how they play or what anyone says, all I know is that we will deliver for Nigerians.

“For the Super Eagles, we have been doing so well and I am convinced at the end of the tournament, we will bring back the trophy to Nigeria.”

Thanks to his awe-inspiring displays for Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Enyimba, Noble was selected as one of the four goalkeepers for the African football showpiece.

Although he is yet to feature in any match so far, the 28-year-old is not disappointed, instead, he reveals that the positives garnered will boost his professional career.

“This is the best competition I have ever participated in,” he continued.

“I have learnt a lot from this competition, and I have come to realise that football keeps evolving on a daily basis.

“And also that you don’t underrate any team as the so-called small teams are stepping up their game.

“I have not just learned from Maduka [Okoye], Francis [Uzoho] and Daniel [Akpeyi], I have also learnt from other goalkeepers in the competition, and I know they will be valuable to me when I return to my club Enyimba.”

Should Nigeria beat Tunisia on Sunday, they will slug it out in the quarterfinals with the winner between Burkina Faso and Gabon for a place in the semi-final.